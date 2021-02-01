Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $215.80 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $238.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.97.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.28, for a total value of $822,721.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,223 shares of company stock valued at $226,035,625 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

