Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.70.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.