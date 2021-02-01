Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after acquiring an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

DG stock opened at $194.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.