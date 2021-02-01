Asset Dedication LLC Sells 369 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova increased its position in Biogen by 292.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.35.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $282.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.25 and its 200-day moving average is $268.35. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

