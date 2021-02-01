Asset Management Corp IL ADV Acquires 3,040 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after buying an additional 601,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after buying an additional 590,085 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $67.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

