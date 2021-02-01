Asset Management Corp IL ADV Has $202,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

