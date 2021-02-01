Asset Management Corp IL ADV Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $234.31 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.02.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

