Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AXP opened at $116.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

