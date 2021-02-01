Asset Management Corp IL ADV Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 720,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $84,829,000 after purchasing an additional 398,984 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $156.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

