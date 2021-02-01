Asset Management Corp IL ADV Purchases Shares of 2,060 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. FMR LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,186,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

