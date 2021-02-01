Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 36,385 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,385 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 456,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 65,265 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $123,883.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 179.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

