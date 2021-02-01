Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 448 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in NIKE by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

