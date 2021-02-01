Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $27.60 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $136.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

