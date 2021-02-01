Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Reaches $12,479.49

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Atheios has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $12,479.49 and $25.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,373.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.74 or 0.03921516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00387108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.01227601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.00530782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00420684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00258921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022231 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,417,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,376,667 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

