Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

ATLKY stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $54.66. 66,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,574. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.97.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

