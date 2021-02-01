Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.36 Million Stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 212,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,795. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $90,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $90,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

