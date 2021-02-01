Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $4.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,956 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.