Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $822,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1,177.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in American Express by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in American Express by 345.6% in the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,689. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

