Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 724,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 179,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:OCSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.63. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $91,953.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,925,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,068,435 shares in the company, valued at $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,118 shares of company stock valued at $187,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.