Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 1,575 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Motors were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 687,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in General Motors by 1,243.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $203,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in General Motors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 120,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in General Motors by 47.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 191,045 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock worth $84,345,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,100,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

