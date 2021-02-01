Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 5,846 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,662 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,574. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.