Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist downgraded shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.76.

TEAM opened at $231.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.46. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $250.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.70, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 118.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

