AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,257,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 518,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 35,251 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.