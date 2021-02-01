AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. AT&T reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.69. 1,624,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,664,785. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

