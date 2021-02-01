aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

LIFE opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. On average, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

