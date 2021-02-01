Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) (LON:AUTO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.36 ($6.54).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) stock opened at GBX 573 ($7.49) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.01. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 308.60 ($4.03) and a one year high of GBX 614.60 ($8.03). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 583.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 565.98.

Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

