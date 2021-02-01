Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $171.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.88.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.60. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock worth $6,947,065 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $670,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

