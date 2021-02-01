Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 16,720 Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $231.71 million, a PE ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 1.08. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HROW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $193,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harrow Health Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW).

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.