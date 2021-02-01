Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $149,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 902,661 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,788,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 348,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 255,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 341,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 230,177 shares during the last quarter.

AMJ opened at $14.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $2,310,798.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,942.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,632.

