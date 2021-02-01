Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 226.6% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,190,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 825,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 357,928 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $14.97 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

