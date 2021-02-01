Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Holdings Increased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

AVDE stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,084. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

