AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Investec raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.31. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

