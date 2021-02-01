Aviva’s (AVVIY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.12 on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

