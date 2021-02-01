Axe (AXE) Market Capitalization Hits $223,941.53

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Axe has a total market cap of $223,941.53 and approximately $124,044.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.81 or 0.01025664 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000118 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.