Axie Infinity Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17.49 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $17.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00886684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.71 or 0.04360940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars.

