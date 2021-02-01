Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 734,600 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 767,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 145.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu BioScience in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aytu BioScience stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Aytu BioScience has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Aytu BioScience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

