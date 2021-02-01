Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AZZUF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,079. Azarga Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 surface acres and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located to the east of Riverton, Wyoming.

