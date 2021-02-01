AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Trading Down 6.2%

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 3,831,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 19,681,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Dawson James lowered shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

