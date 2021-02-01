B. Riley Boosts Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 420.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

