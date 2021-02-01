B. Riley Boosts DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $21.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for DZS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $93.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.87 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 40.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 177.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter worth $184,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

