Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s previous close.

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,832. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

