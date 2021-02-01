Banano (BAN) Trading 33.6% Higher This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $20,643.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00150627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00871677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc.

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.