Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,060,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 434,759 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,312,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 348,730 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

