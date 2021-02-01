Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,528,000 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the December 31st total of 4,095,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,152.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$0.43 during trading on Monday. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNDSF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.