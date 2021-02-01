Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

BSAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 270,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

