Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIB traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.87. 129,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $55.57.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 36.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at $157,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.