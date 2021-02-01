Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BCV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Get Bancroft Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth $342,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.