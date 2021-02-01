Bank of Stockton Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,772.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,637.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

