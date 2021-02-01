Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $54.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Banner by 14.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 223,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.