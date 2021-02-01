Barclays Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by Barclays from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

